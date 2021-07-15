Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €49.00 ($57.65) price target from equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €51.73 ($60.86).

Shares of SHL opened at €53.64 ($63.11) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €48.75. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a fifty-two week high of €52.56 ($61.84). The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion and a PE ratio of 35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

