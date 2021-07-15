Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will report $20.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.20 million and the highest is $22.00 million. Sientra reported sales of $12.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year sales of $81.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.60 million to $83.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $95.00 million, with estimates ranging from $90.40 million to $98.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 149.62%. The firm had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.23 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price objective on Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

SIEN stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $7.41. 81,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,572. Sientra has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $426.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sientra by 1,287.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,948 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sientra during the first quarter valued at about $11,419,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sientra during the first quarter valued at about $7,083,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sientra during the first quarter valued at about $5,774,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sientra by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

