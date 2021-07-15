Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Insider Sells $25,575.39 in Stock

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $25,575.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $442.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.15. Sientra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.23 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 149.62% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. Equities analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,735,000 after purchasing an additional 272,714 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 45,411 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price target on Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

