Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

SGFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of SGFY opened at $27.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. Signify Health has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $40.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

