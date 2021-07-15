Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in June

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSLLF remained flat at $$169.43 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.43. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $175.42.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

