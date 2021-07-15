Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.43% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SLP. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.35. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The firm has a market cap of $895.72 million, a PE ratio of 79.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at $239,673,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $1,644,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,519,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,765,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,761 over the last 90 days. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 284.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 63.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

