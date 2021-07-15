Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will post sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. Skyworks Solutions posted sales of $736.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.92. 46,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,774. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.83. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $128.56 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

