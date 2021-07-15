Skyworks Solutions Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 19,648 call options on the company. This is an increase of 86% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,546 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 107,112 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.52.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $191.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $128.56 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

