SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. SLM reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 281.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SLM.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. The business had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of SLM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,085,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $290,196,000 after acquiring an additional 543,754 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of SLM by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,143,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,182,000 after acquiring an additional 801,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 355.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227,408 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537,551 shares during the period. Finally, Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 7,220,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,744,000 after acquiring an additional 225,877 shares during the period.

SLM stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. SLM has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.38%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLM (SLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.