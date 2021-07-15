SM Energy (NYSE:SM) SVP Sells $38,565.00 in Stock

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $38,565.00.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 6.13. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.37.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,401.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

