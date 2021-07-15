SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.450-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $439.35 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SMART Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.43.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $55.08 on Thursday. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $58.39. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $329,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,015,373 shares of company stock valued at $253,189,172. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

