Soapstone Management L.P. Takes Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Soapstone Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 147,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000. Constellium accounts for about 1.0% of Soapstone Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaconlight Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 2.5% in the first quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 1,289,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 3.6% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Constellium by 396.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 4.0% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,840,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 71,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 29.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSTM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.67. 5,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 2.61. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.47.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. Constellium’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

