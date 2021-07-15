Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SON. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,609.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 494.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SON opened at $67.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.17. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SON. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

