Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Update

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 427.3% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SONVY traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.46. 60,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,289. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 0.73. Sonova has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Sonova’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. Sonova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonova from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

