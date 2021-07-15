Sora Validator Token (VAL) Price Hits $0.96 on Major Exchanges

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Sora Validator Token has a total market capitalization of $331,737.72 and approximately $45,286.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sora Validator Token has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sora Validator Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00003057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,410.58 or 1.00015057 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00035107 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006959 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009123 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00053648 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000869 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Sora Validator Token

Sora Validator Token (CRYPTO:VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 345,525 coins. The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sora Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sora Validator Token’s official website is sora.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Sora Validator Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora Validator Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sora Validator Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sora Validator Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

