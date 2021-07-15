Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.86.

SHC opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Sotera Health by 55.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 586,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after acquiring an additional 209,199 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

