Southwest Airlines (LUV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LUV opened at $51.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

