S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Raised to $450.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.88% from the stock’s current price.

SPGI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.25.

S&P Global stock opened at $409.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $419.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

