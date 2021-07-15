SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 97.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370,960 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000.

NYSEARCA XME opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.65. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

