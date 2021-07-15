Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 583.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.65. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

