SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

FLOW has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

FLOW opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.29. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $36.87 and a 52 week high of $71.62. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.33, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

