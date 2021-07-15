Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Major Shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index Sells 194,606 Shares

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 194,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $9,341,088.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Squarespace stock opened at $56.21 on Thursday. Squarespace, Inc. has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $64.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.63.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SQSP. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Squarespace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.