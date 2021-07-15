Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Major Shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index Sells 194,606 Shares

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 194,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $9,341,088.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Squarespace stock opened at $56.21 on Thursday. Squarespace, Inc. has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $64.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on SQSP. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Squarespace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

