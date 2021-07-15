SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

SSAAY opened at $2.68 on Monday. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.59.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 1.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

