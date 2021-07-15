SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.
SSAAY opened at $2.68 on Monday. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.59.
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
