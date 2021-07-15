S&T Bancorp (STBA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.99 million. On average, analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $30.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.61.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,666,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

