STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives $141.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $1,848,579.92. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $20,174,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 513,483 shares of company stock worth $72,171,213. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $129.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.44. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $161.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 590.25 and a beta of 0.99.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

