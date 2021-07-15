STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $41.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. STAG Industrial traded as high as $39.69 and last traded at $39.46, with a volume of 8401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.59.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on STAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Surevest LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth $1,279,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,414,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,415,000 after buying an additional 23,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

