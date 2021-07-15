STASIS EURO Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $106.20 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00050643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.81 or 0.00845451 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 88,625,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

