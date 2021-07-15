State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.
State Street has raised its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
State Street stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.97. 2,277,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,103. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.56. State Street has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
