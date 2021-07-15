State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

State Street has raised its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

State Street stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.97. 2,277,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,103. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.56. State Street has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

