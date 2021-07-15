Stealth (XST) Trading 2.6% Lower This Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Stealth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stealth has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Stealth has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and $276.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001057 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00053917 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00037267 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,689,901 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

