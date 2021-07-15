Stephens Inc. AR Has $352,000 Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $177.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.29. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $131.46 and a one year high of $178.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,542,252.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,796 shares of company stock worth $3,399,245. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

