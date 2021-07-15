Stephens Inc. AR Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,690,000 after buying an additional 3,320,606 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,793,000 after buying an additional 2,080,541 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,474,000 after buying an additional 1,086,898 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,883,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,410,000 after buying an additional 1,654,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after buying an additional 3,179,648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.72 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.88.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

