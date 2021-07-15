Stephens Inc. AR Sells 175 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Crown were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $2,382,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Crown by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $105.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.92 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Longbow Research began coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

