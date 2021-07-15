Stephens Inc. AR Sells 20,356 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,356 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,231,000 after purchasing an additional 494,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,376,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth $29,505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after acquiring an additional 102,688 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,354,000 after acquiring an additional 113,512 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BGS. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 23,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $785,722.80. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

