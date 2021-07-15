Stephens Inc. AR Sells 239 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CBRE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $83.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.94. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $593,285.00. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.