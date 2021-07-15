Stephens Inc. AR Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,381.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,294,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,060,094 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 178,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after acquiring an additional 170,485 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,172,000 after acquiring an additional 137,888 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 436.6% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 108,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after acquiring an additional 87,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 584,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,065,000 after acquiring an additional 62,083 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $137.61 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.94 and a twelve month high of $139.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.