Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Major Shareholder Sells $14,500,000.00 in Stock

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) major shareholder Paul J. Isaac sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $14,500,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

STXS stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.87. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on STXS shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Stereotaxis during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

