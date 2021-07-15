Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.38. Sterling Construction has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $25.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 3.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 30.3% in the first quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 127,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 13.6% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 311,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 37,305 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 261,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 38,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 40.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 148,734 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 60.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

