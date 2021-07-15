stETH (Lido) 1-Day Volume Reaches $44.36 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $44.36 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $1,903.88 or 0.05989734 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00113767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00151367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,760.75 or 0.99921393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.03 or 0.00984818 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 639,688 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

