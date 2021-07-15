Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Has $13.11 Million Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) accounts for 1.6% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $13,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth $29,900,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,877,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,843 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 70.5% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,066,000 after purchasing an additional 337,230 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth $7,589,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 235,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

HOMB traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,703. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

