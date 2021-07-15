Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Purchases 60,200 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 3.3% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $26,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,689,000 after buying an additional 113,622 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 57,942.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 56,204 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $5,359,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $2,186,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.30.

FISV stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.95. 51,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,047. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.46. The company has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.