Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,897 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,595 shares during the quarter. Preferred Bank comprises approximately 2.1% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned approximately 1.77% of Preferred Bank worth $16,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at $205,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ PFBC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.79. 179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.68. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 34.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.