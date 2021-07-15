Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Sells 277,288 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277,288 shares during the quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned 0.18% of Veritex worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Veritex by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 110,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Veritex by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Veritex by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Veritex by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veritex alerts:

In related news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,469.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $540,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,932,806.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,946,350. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veritex stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,071. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.40.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.