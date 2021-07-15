Stifel Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 29,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,018,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,186,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,397,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $84,860,000. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $58,993,000. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $93,796.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 642,677 shares of company stock valued at $61,039,003 in the last quarter.

RBLX stock opened at $79.17 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.22.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

