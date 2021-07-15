Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.03 Million Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $13,640,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,931,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,482,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 74,969 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,880,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the period. 55.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $60,625.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,312.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $26,462.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,281 shares of company stock worth $126,739. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $100.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.13. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.03 and a 52-week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $307.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 32.54%. On average, research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.