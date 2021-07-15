Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 879,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, Director James M. Oates sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $1,372,800.00. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,951,495.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,769,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,987,000 after buying an additional 891,299 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,698,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,971,000 after buying an additional 235,527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,435 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,736,000 after purchasing an additional 770,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,333,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,731,000 after purchasing an additional 654,166 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SF shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

NYSE:SF opened at $65.13 on Thursday. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.