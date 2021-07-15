Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,149 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $73.12 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $73.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

ADC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.04.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

