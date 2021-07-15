Stifel Nicolaus Increases SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $74.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 58.49% from the stock’s current price.
SEAS has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.
NYSE:SEAS opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.45. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54.
In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,601,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,431,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,137,000 after purchasing an additional 84,796 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $89,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,044,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 538,063 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $47,187,000.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
