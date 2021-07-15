Stifel Nicolaus Increases SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $74.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 58.49% from the stock’s current price.

SEAS has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.45. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,601,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,431,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,137,000 after purchasing an additional 84,796 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $89,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,044,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 538,063 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $47,187,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

