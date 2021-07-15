Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 624 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,100% compared to the average volume of 52 put options.

TNP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.47. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $91.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.48 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares during the period. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

