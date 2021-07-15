Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Sapiens International Put Options (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,586% compared to the average daily volume of 149 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 53,291 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

SPNS opened at $25.32 on Thursday. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

