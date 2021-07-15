Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Crown Call Options (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 902 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,087% compared to the typical daily volume of 76 call options.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.52. The company had a trading volume of 27,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,529. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.41. Crown has a 12 month low of $64.92 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 108.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

